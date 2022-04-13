Chennai Journalist Says Cops Refused To Take Her Complaint on Harassment

A Chennai-based journalist has alleged that the police have refused to take her complaint after she faced verbal harassment and abuse from members of her flat owners' association earlier this month.

S Subhakeerthana, former employee of The Indian Express and Radio Mirchi, on Thursday, 7 April, approached the inspector of Chennai’s T 14 Mangadu police station under whose jurisdiction her apartment complex in Paraniputhur comes.

She had filed a written complaint against male members of the residents' welfare association in her apartment complex.