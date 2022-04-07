3 DU Students Demanding Offline Exams Allege 'Harassment, Political Pressure'

A video emerged on Thursday, 7 April, of three students demanding the holding of offline open book exams by Delhi University (DU), in which one of them said that he was being harassed by the university administration, the police, and politicians.

"I am being harassed in every manner: DU has created a committee against me, there is political pressure, and my family is being provoked against me," one of the students, Divyandu Singh Yadav, said in the video.

Yadav, speaking on behalf of himself and the other two students – Amarinder Kumar and Kamal Tiwari – said that if their demands were not met, they would die by suicide on 9 April in the same location where the video was shot.

Yadav also said that a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against him, which has "destroyed my life".