3 DU Students Demanding Offline Exams Allege 'Harassment, Political Pressure'

Divyandu Singh Yadav, one of the students in the video, said that his family was being provoked against him.
A video emerged on Thursday, 7 April, of three students demanding the holding of offline open book exams by Delhi University (DU), in which one of them said that he was being harassed by the university administration, the police, and politicians.
"I am being harassed in every manner: DU has created a committee against me, there is political pressure, and my family is being provoked against me," one of the students, Divyandu Singh Yadav, said in the video.
Yadav, speaking on behalf of himself and the other two students – Amarinder Kumar and Kamal Tiwari – said that if their demands were not met, they would die by suicide on 9 April in the same location where the video was shot.
Yadav also said that a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against him, which has "destroyed my life".
Hundreds of DU students have been protesting at the Arts Faculty of DU’s North Campus since Monday, 4 April. They have been demanding that their semester exams be conducted online, instead of offline since their courses were also conducted online.
Students said that the administration asked them to leave the campus otherwise "departmental and police action" would be taken against them.
This comes after DU announced that students in the second, fourth, and sixth semesters will be giving offline examinations from May, while those in the first, third, and fifth semesters are giving online open book exams.
