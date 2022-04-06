Cong Leader Kharge Raises Hate Speech, Harassment of Journalists in Rajya Sabha

Days after hate speech was delivered in the capital city of Delhi, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday, 6 April, raised the issues of the communal speeches and the harassment of journalists, including one from The Quint, in the Upper House of the Parliament.
Alluding to the 'Hindu Mahapanchayat' held in Delhi on Sunday, Kharge was speaking about one swami who had delivered a communal speech, when he was cut off by the Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu.
Prior to Kharge's remarks, Rajya Sabha Chairman Naidu had refused to entertain Kharge's notice to elaborate upon the matter in the House, but relented when the Congress leader insisted upon speaking just one sentence.
When, during his comments, Kharge named a community, Naidu interrupted him and instructed that the names of the communities involved would not go on record.
A 'Hindu Mahapanchayat' was held in Delhi's Burari on Sunday without due permission from the police, where hate speech against the minority Muslim community was delivered. A case has been filed by the police in connection with the speeches made at the event, which names controversial Hindutva leader Yati Narsinghanand, among others.
Further, journalists who had gone to cover the assembly were harassed by the mob at the Mahapanchayat in two separate incidents.
In one of the incidents, involving Newslaundry's reporters Shivangi Saxena and Ronak Bhat, an FIR has been filed under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC.
In the other incident, two journalists were beaten up and The Quint's principal correspondent Meghnad Bose was manhandled by a mob.
An FIR under IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) has been registered in relation to this incident, as per the police.
