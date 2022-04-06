Cong Leader Kharge Raises Hate Speech, Harassment of Journalists in Rajya Sabha

Further, journalists who had gone to cover the assembly were harassed by the mob at the Mahapanchayat in two separate incidents.

In one of the incidents, involving Newslaundry's reporters Shivangi Saxena and Ronak Bhat, an FIR has been filed under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC.

In the other incident, two journalists were beaten up and The Quint's principal correspondent Meghnad Bose was manhandled by a mob.

An FIR under IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) has been registered in relation to this incident, as per the police.