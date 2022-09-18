Cheetahs at Kuno: Villagers Fear Land Acquisition, Human-Animal Conflict

Amid the excitement over the arrival of cheetahs in the Kuno National Park, villagers in surrounding areas of Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district have a variety of concerns, including the fear of land acquisition, and the fear of the big cat itself.

Some people are, however, optimistic that once the Kuno National Park (KNP) becomes famous for its new entrants, increased tourist footfall will create jobs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 17 September, released eight cheetahs brought from Namibia into a quarantine enclosure at the KNP as part of a project to revive the population of the animal which became extinct in India in 1952.

"What will happen to my small food outlet when remaining four-five villages are shifted for the park? We are already affected financially because of the relocation of 25 villages for the Kuno Park over the last 15 years," said Radheshyam Yadav, a vendor selling snacks and tea on Sheopur-Shivpuri road, speaking to PTI.