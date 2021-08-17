'Cheap Talk': Twitter Reacts as MEA Assures Aid Only to Hindu, Sikh Afghans

Twitterati has reacted to a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs, which declared that India would facilitate a safe return for members of the Sikh and Hindu communities stranded in crisis-ridden Afghanistan.
(Image: Altered by The Quint)
Several Twitterati have reacted to a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday, 16 August, which declared that India would facilitate a safe return for members of the Sikh and Hindu communities stranded in the crisis-ridden Afghanistan.
The tweets question the government's pointed abstinence from extending its aid to Muslim refugees.
The Government of India will take all steps to ensure the safety of Indian nationals and its interests in Afghanistan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday, a day after the Taliban seized power of the country after a 20-year-long war period.
The ministry further stated that it was in contact with the Indian nationals in Afghanistan who wished to return.
Acknowledging that the security situation in Kabul has deteriorated significantly in the last few days, the MEA said that it was awaiting the resumption of flights to restart the repatriation process.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined