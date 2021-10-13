FCI Recruitment 2021: Apply for 860 Watchman Vacancies in Punjab

FCI 2021 Job Recruitment in Punjab.
(Photo: iStock)
Food Corporation of India (FCI) has listed 860 watchman vacancies in 2021 and invited applications for various posts for the same in the state of Punjab. The application process is in progress and 10 November, 2021 is the last date to fill the online application form. Those candidates who are interested can apply online through the official website of FCI at fci-punjab-watch-ward.in.
Out of the 860 vacancies, 345 are for the Unreserved Category, 86 for the EWS category, 180 for the OBC category and 249 for the SC category.
The minimum educational qualifications required for candidates include having passed 8th grade or middle school. Former Ex-Contractual Security Guards need to have passed the 5th grade.
Candidates interested in FCI 2021 have to pay an application fee of Rs 250.
Visit the official website of FCI at fci-punjab-watch-ward.in
Navigate to the applicable link on the homepage.
Candidates need to fill the application form in two parts. In the first part, candidates must fill the online application form. In the second part, candidates have to upload their photographs, signature and fill the application fee.
Once candidates have registered, taking a printout for future reference is advised.