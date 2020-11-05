ED Charge Sheets Chanda Kochhar with 5 Trunks of Supporting Docs

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a charge sheet, before a special court in Mumbai on Tuesday, 3 November, reported The Indian Express (IE).



This pertains to a case of alleged money laundering against the former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon Group Chief Venugopal Dhoot.

According to IE, the ED presented “five trunks” of supporting documents before the court.

The court took record of the charge sheet being filed and said that “the charge sheet is pending for scrutiny of five trunks of original documents”. The case has been adjourned to 11 November, reported IE.