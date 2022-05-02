Char Dham Yatra: Uttarakhand Govt Fixes Daily Cap on Number of Pilgrims

The Char Dham yatra is slated to begin on Tuesday, 3 May.
The Uttarakhand government on Sunday, 1 May, set the limit on the number of pilgrims to the Char Dham shrines at 38,000 in a single day, and said that it is anticipating record footfall this year.
As per the government order, as many as 15,000 pilgrims will be allowed to visit Badrinath per day, while a maximum of 12,000 pilgrims will be allowed at Kedarnath. Around 7,000 pilgrims can visit Gangotri per day and about 4,000 can visit Yamunotri daily.
It also asked pilgrims to register on the website and around 15 offline registration centres have also been set up. Nearly 3 lakh people have already registered using the website till date.
The Uttarakhand High Court had removed the ban on the Char Dham yatra in September last year, but stressed that it will resume by following COVID-19 protocols.
In June, 2021, the HC had stayed the yatra until further orders over the lack of health services in the Char Dham districts. It stated that there was a lack of adequate preparations to control the coronavirus infection, and shortage of doctors.
