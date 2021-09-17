Char Dham Yatra Resumes: Who is Allowed? What's the Cap on Number of Pilgrims?

What are the latest SOPs to visit Char Dham? Here's all you need to know.
The Quint
F.A.Q
Published:

Char Dham Yatra: What are the latest SOPs to visit Char Dham? Here's all you need to know. Image used for representation.

|

(Photo: IANS)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Char Dham Yatra:&nbsp;What are the latest SOPs to visit Char Dham? Here's all you need to know. Image used for representation.</p></div>

The Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday, 16 September, removed the ban on the Char Dham Yatra, but stressed that it will resume by following COVID-19 protocols.

On 28 June, the HC had stayed the yatra until further orders over a lack of health services in the Char Dham districts. It said that there was a lack of adequate preparations to control the coronavirus infection, and shortage of doctors.

What are the latest SOPs to visit Char Dham? Here's all you need to know.

Do I need a COVID-19 negative certificate to visit Char Dham?

Yes, it is mandatory for all visitors to carry a COVID-19 negative certificate. However, pilgrims also need to carry a COVID vaccination certificate to travel to the sites.

Do I not need a COVID-19 negative certificate if I get both doses of vaccine?

No. You need a COVID-19 negative certificate, along with proof of two doses of vaccine, to visit the sites.

Also ReadFAQ: When Will Children Get the COVID-19 Vaccines in India?
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Is there a limit on the number of people who can visit?

The HC said that a daily limit of 800 for Kedarnath, 1,000 for Badrinath, 600 for Gangotri, and 400 for Yamunotri has been fixed.

What are the protocols on taking a dip in the holy rivers?

This is banned. No one will be allowed to take bath in any river/springs in and around the temples.

Also ReadFAQ: How the New US Bill for Speedier Green Cards Might Help Indians

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT