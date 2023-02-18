Char Dham Yatra 2023 Registration: Fees and Steps to Apply For Online Form

Char Dham yatra 2023 registration etails
(Image: Chardhamtour.in)
After the Kedarnath flood in 2014, Uttarakhand government had made Photometric/ Biometric Registration of devotees mandatory for visiting the Uttarakhand State for the Char Dham Yatra . It is done by issuing Photometric/ Biometric cards after the registration process is over. In 2023, the government made registration compulsory for Chardham Yatra for every tourist. The tourists are also given a Yatra registration letter the completion of registration process online/ offline.
You can register for Chardham Yatra through online and offline mode. In case of online mode, registration cam be done at the official website at www.registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in. For offline registration, there are several registrations counters located in Chardham Yatra route itself.
The devotees have to pay no fees for Chardham registration, you can register for free on the official website or registration counters. The Chardham Yatra will start from April-May and continue till Oct-Nov every year.
You will have to carry an identification card such as an Aadhar card, a voter identification card, a PAN number, a driver's license, or a passport, for Char Dham biometric registration. Yatra Registration is also known as Yatra epass, Yathra Permits, Registration Cards. Pilgrims can also choose special facilities like food and lodging using Chardham Yatra Registration Card.
Visit the Chardham Yatra Registration website at www.registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in
Then click on Register/Login to get to the Chardham Yatra 2023 Online Registration/ Login form.
A new window will appear and you will have to fill in your personal details for Chardham Yatra Registration.
Then Chardham Online Registration System will verify the registration through OTP verification on mobile and email.
Then you will have to login using Mobile number & password.
A personalized dashboard will appear, click on Add/ Manage Pilgrims or Tourist to open the window.
Then add tour plan details such as Tour type, Tour name, Dates of Yatra, Number of tourists and add each destination with date of visit and save the form.
A window will appear showing details of Tour Name, Dates and Destination.
You can add Pilgrims info using Add Pilgrim button.
After registration completion, a Unique registration number will be sent on SMS and you will be able to download the registration letter for Chardham Yatra travel.
