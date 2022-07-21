ChalChitra Abhiyaan Journalists Allege Threats by BJP Supporter in UP Village

Image used for representational purposes only.
Two journalists associated with media group ChalChitra Abhiyaan were allegedly threatened and stopped from reporting on the impact of the hike in Goods and Services Tax (GST) on food items in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat on Wednesday, 20 July.
ChalChitra Abhiyaan founder Nakul Singh Sawhney said that the two journalists, Shakib Rangrezz and Vishal Stonewall, were threatened by a man and told not to speak to villagers.
He also claimed that the man who threatened them was a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporter, and that he tried to snatch their equipment.
Sawhney said that such incidents against his teammates had taken place three-four times before, but the media group had not gone public regarding them. However, they decided to describe what had happened because it was becoming a pattern, he added.
He also said that many of the group's journalists were from minority and vulnerable communities, and were thus "easy targets."
Describing the incident, Rangrezz, one of the reporters who was allegedly threatened, said, that the man who harassed them "said we could not do this journalism there and that we should go. He tried to snatch our camera and stopped us from speaking to people. He snatched our mic, but I took it back. He threatened us saying that we had better leave or he would call other people. We were stopped from doing journalism," NewsLaundry reported.
Meanwhile, the Baghpat police responded to Sawhney's tweet and asked him to file a written complaint.
"You can send your written complaint to Ramala police station. Legal action will be taken on your complaint as per the rules. Baghpat Police assures you," they said in a tweet in Hindi.
The incident was also condemned by the Committee to Protect Journalists, which urged the police to probe the matter and take action against the alleged perpetrator.
DIGIPUB also condemned the incident and said that the "repeated pattern of intimidation and physical assaults on journalists in Uttar Pradesh must be halted."
(With inputs from Newslaundry.)
