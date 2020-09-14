Centre Bans Exports of Onions Except in Cut, Sliced or Powder Form

This includes all varieties including ‘Bangalore Rose’ onions and ‘Krishnapuram’ onions. The Quint Image used for representation purpose. | (Photo: PTI) India This includes all varieties including ‘Bangalore Rose’ onions and ‘Krishnapuram’ onions.

The Centre on Monday, 14 September, decided to prohibit export of onions with immediate effect.



"The export of all varieties of onions... is prohibited, with immediate effect," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification in this regard.

“The provisions under ‘Transitional Arrangement’ shall not be applicable under this notification.” Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT)

In the revised policy, export of all varieties including 'Bangalore Rose' onions and 'Krishnapuram' onions excluding cut, sliced or broken in powder form, have been prohibited. According to official trade data, India exported US $328 million worth of fresh onions and US$ 112 million worth of dried onions in 2019-20, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

In September 2019, the government banned onion exports and also imposed a MEP of USD 850 per tonne. The move came after prices started skyrocketing due to supply-demand mismatch. Hindustan Times reported that in December 2019, prices soared to Rs 80 per kg in Delhi. Eventually, the government said it would allow export of onions from 15 March in the interest of farmers. Lower food prices pulled down India's August retail inflation to 6.69 percent from 6.73 percent in July, official data showed on 14 September, a report by IANS said. The data furnished by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that India's consumer food price index during the month under review eased a bit to 9.05 percent against 9.27 percent reported for July 2020. (With inputs from Hindustan Times and IANS.)