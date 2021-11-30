Want Centre To Meet Us on MSP, Deceased Farmers Before SKM's 4 Dec Meet: Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, on Tuesday, 30 November, said the farmer leaders want the Centre to have a meeting with them before the Samyukta Kisan Morcha's (SKM) meeting on 4 December, to discuss the issues of the guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the deceased farmers, ANI reported.

"We want the Government of India to have a meeting with us on guaranteed MSP and the farmers who died before our (SKM) meeting on December 4. Our agitation is not ending. The government has not accepted our demands yet," Tikait was quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier in the day, farmer leader Darshan Pal had said: “Today, the Centre has asked for five names from SKM for the committee that will deliberate on the issue of MSP for crops. We have not yet decided on the names. We will decide this in our December 4 meeting,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.