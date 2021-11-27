SKM Defers Farmers' Tractor Rally to Parliament, to Announce Next Steps on 4 Dec

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmers unions, announced on Saturday, 27 November, that the tractor rally to the Parliament, scheduled to be held on 29 November, had been postponed.

Addressing a press conference, farmer leaders said that protests would go on till their pending demands – legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP), sacking of Union Minister Ajay Misra in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri case, compensation for deceased farmers, and rescindment of the cases lodged against the farmers – were accepted.