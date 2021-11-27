SKM Defers Farmers' Tractor Rally to Parliament, to Announce Next Steps on 4 Dec
Farmer leaders said that protests would go on till their pending demands were addressed.
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmers unions, announced on Saturday, 27 November, that the tractor rally to the Parliament, scheduled to be held on 29 November, had been postponed.
Addressing a press conference, farmer leaders said that protests would go on till their pending demands – legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP), sacking of Union Minister Ajay Misra in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri case, compensation for deceased farmers, and rescindment of the cases lodged against the farmers – were accepted.
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had earlier during the day asked the farmers to end their protests and announced the formation of a committee to deliberate upon the issues of the farmers, including the Minimum Support Price system.
SKM also said that the future course of action for the group will be decided on 4 December.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 19 November had announced that the three contentious agricultural laws, which had been protested widely by farmers, would be repealed.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.