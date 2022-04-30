Central India Records Maximum Average Temperature in April in 122 Years: IMD

The average maximum temperature over Northwest and Central India in April 2022 is the highest in the last 122 years, the Director General of Meteorology of India Meteorological Department, Dr M Mohapatra said on Saturday, 30 April, as India continued to experience record-breaking heatwave conditions.
(Photo: Samarth Grover/Altered by The Quint)
The average maximum temperature over northwest and central India in April 2022 is the highest in the last 122 years, the Director General of Meteorology of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Dr M Mohapatra, said on Saturday, 30 April, as India continued to experience record-breaking heatwave conditions.
The northwest and central parts of the country recorded 35.90 degrees Celsius and 37.78 degrees Celsius of average temperature, respectively, news agency ANI reported the official as saying.
Further, the IMD stressed that above normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of west central and northwest India, and northern parts of northeast India in the month of May, which is usually the hottest.
Meanwhile, on Friday, Delhi experienced its second hottest April in 72 years amid record heatwaves across the country. The average maximum temperature during the month was 40.2 degree Celsius.
Some other important observations by the department include:
Above normal minimum temperatures are likely over most parts of northwest, central, east and northeast India.
In May, rainfall averaged across the country is most likely to be above normal (>109% of Long Period Average). The LPA in May is 61.4 mm.
Normal to above normal rainfall is likely over most parts of India except some parts of northwest and northeast India as well as extreme southeast peninsula where it is likely to be below normal
most parts of the country will likely continue to experience heatwave conditions in the next two days.