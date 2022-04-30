Central India Records Maximum Average Temperature in April in 122 Years: IMD

The average maximum temperature over northwest and central India in April 2022 is the highest in the last 122 years, the Director General of Meteorology of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Dr M Mohapatra, said on Saturday, 30 April, as India continued to experience record-breaking heatwave conditions.

The northwest and central parts of the country recorded 35.90 degrees Celsius and 37.78 degrees Celsius of average temperature, respectively, news agency ANI reported the official as saying.

Further, the IMD stressed that above normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of west central and northwest India, and northern parts of northeast India in the month of May, which is usually the hottest.