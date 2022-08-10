West Bengal: CBI Arrests Two Former Top Officials in SSC Scam

Image used for representative purpose.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday, 10 August, arrested two former officials of the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) for their alleged involvement in the "irregularities" in the recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff in government-sponsored and -aided schools, an official said.
These are the first arrests made by the CBI in the school jobs scam, he added.
"Both were non-cooperative and tried to mislead our detectives during the questioning. As they were hiding information, we decided to arrest them and interrogate them in our custody," the officer told PTI.
After their arrests, they were taken to the SSKM Hospital for medical check-ups, and then to the agency's office.
The duo will be produced before a court on Thursday.
The CBI has registered FIRs under non-bailable sections of the IPC against Sinha, Saha and three other officers - Kalyanmoy Ganguly, Soumitra Sarkar and Samarjit Acharya in the alleged scam.
Partha Chatterjee's close associate Arpita Mukherjee was also arrested by the ED in this connection.
