West Bengal: CBI Arrests Two Former Top Officials in SSC Scam

"Both were non-cooperative and tried to mislead our detectives during the questioning. As they were hiding information, we decided to arrest them and interrogate them in our custody," the officer told PTI.

After their arrests, they were taken to the SSKM Hospital for medical check-ups, and then to the agency's office.

The duo will be produced before a court on Thursday.

The CBI has registered FIRs under non-bailable sections of the IPC against Sinha, Saha and three other officers - Kalyanmoy Ganguly, Soumitra Sarkar and Samarjit Acharya in the alleged scam.