CDS Rawat, Army Chief Observe Infantry Day; PM Modi Praises Valour

Army commanders and Colonel of the regiments present in Delhi laid wreath at the National War Memorial at India Gate, Delhi, on Tuesday, 27 October, to mark their respect for the Infantry Day. This year on the Infantry Day, the troops present for ceremonial duties at the war memorial were from 13 Kumaon, which was fought to the last man, last round at the Battle of Rezangla in the winter of 1962. Rezangla is the point that Indian troops have recently occupied in South Pongang Tso, last month, amid India and China border stand-off. PM Modi, too, took to Twitter to laud the forces for their courage and valour.

“Greetings to all ranks of our courageous infantry on the special occasion of Infantry Day. India is proud of the role played by the infantry in protecting our nation. Their bravery continues to motivate millions,” he tweeted.

Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat and Chief of Army Staff, General MM Naranave pose for a group photograph with other officers at National War Memorial on Infantry Day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, 27 October, 2020.

The Commanders’ Conference

The Indian Army is holding four days commanders' conference from 26 October, where all strategic and human resources are being deliberated upon. The conference is an apex level biannual event, which formulates important policy decisions through collegiate deliberations. The ongoing border situation with China would be the main focus of discussion during the conference.

Earlier, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane and all commanders of force took an integrity pledge on Tuesday to follow the rule of law and perform tasks in an honest and transparent manner.

All the Army commanders are in Delhi for the ongoing four days army Commanders' Conference. The senior leadership of the Army reiterated to lead by example exhibiting integrity in personal behaviour and always act in public interest. These attributes are imbibed in every soldier and officer of the Indian Army from the start of their service life. The Indian Army is observing the Vigilance Awareness Week to maintain core values of honesty and integrity. Further told IANS said that the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's address during the Commanders' Conference has been postponed to Wednesday.