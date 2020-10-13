CBI Team Reaches Hathras, Begins Investigation into Incident

The Quint | (Photo: IANS)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team, which is probing the alleged Hathras gang-rape and murder, on Tuesday, 13 October, visited the scene of the incident, a day after they reached the city in Uttar Pradesh. News agency ANI reported that the victim's brother was brought to the incident site where the CBI team is carrying out its investigation. According to News18, the area was cordoned off as the team recreated the scene of the crime.

On Monday, the CBI team reached Hathras to collect all documents in the case from the Uttar Pradesh Police, including an SIT set up by the state, news agency IANS reported.

The agency had said on Sunday that it had registered a case and taken over the investigation of the case, IANS reported, adding that it has constituted a special team to probe the case.

On 3 October, the Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had recommended a CBI probe into the case. The case was earlier being probed by the Uttar Pradesh Police, but the CBI took over following the request by the UP government and further notification from the central government.

A CBI probe will ensure that nobody would be able to create a fake and false narrative with “oblique motives,” the UP government had said.

The CBI registered a case on a complaint of the victim's brother, who alleged that an accused had tried to strangulate her sister in a millet field on 14 September. The case was registered under Sections 376D (gang rape), 307 (attempt to murder), 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The Dalit woman was allegedly raped and brutalised by four upper-caste men on 14 September and her mortal remains forcibly cremated on the night of 30 September.

Mother, Father of Victim Unwell

Meanwhile, ANI said that the mother of the Hathras victim was on Tuesday taken to the hospital after reportedly feeling unwell. She was accompanied by two of her family members, ANI reported. The father of the victim is also unwell, Brijesh Rathore, Hathras Chief Medical officer told ANI, after a team that paid a visit to him found that he has several ailments, including high blood pressure. However, he was not willing to go to the hospital, necessitating a home visit from Rathore.