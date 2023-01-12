CBI Raids Premises of Ex-Finance Secretary: What Are The Corruption Charges?

On Thursday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) searched the residences of former finance secretary, Arvind Mayaram, in an alleged corruption case. Officials said that the searches took place in Delhi and Jaipur.

The CBI registered an FIR against him under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and cheating and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

This comes days after he joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The corruption charges... According to news agency PTI, officials said that an FIR was filed against him and a UK-based company De La Rue International Ltd, for alleged corruption in the supply of exclusive colour shift security thread for Indian bank notes.

The CBI alleged in its FIR that Mayaram, the UK-based company, and unidentified officials of the finance ministry and RBI, hatched a criminal conspiracy to extend undue favour to the firm.