CBI Raids 15 Locations Linked to Lalu Prasad Yadav in Fresh Corruption Case

Politics
(Photo: PTI)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday, 20 May, conducted searches at 15 properties linked to senior Bihar politician Lalu Prasad Yadav in connection with a fresh corruption case against him, as per reports.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)

