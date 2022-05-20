CBI Raids 15 Locations Linked to Lalu Prasad Yadav in Fresh Corruption Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday, 20 May, conducted searches at 15 properties linked to senior Bihar politician Lalu Prasad Yadav in connection with a fresh corruption case against him.
(Photo: PTI)
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
