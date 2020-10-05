CBI Raids DK Shivakumar’s Residence, Allege Congress Leaders  

DK Shivakumar’s brother Suresh’s house was allegedly raided by the CBI as well.

Congress leader DK Shivakumar was arrested on Tuesday, 3 September by ED in a money laundering case. | (Photo: PTI)

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah slammed the government, calling the raids at Shivakumar’s house an attempt to mislead the public.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided Karnataka Pradesh Congress Congress President DK Shivakumar’s house in Bengaluru on Monday, 5 October, claimed senior Congress leaders.

AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala called the raids “the insidious game of intimidation and machinations of Modi-Yeddyurappa duo being executed by a puppet CBI [sic].” He further added that the CBI should be unearthing the layers of corruption in the Yediyurappa government.

