Narada Case: What BJP Hopes to Get From TMC Leaders’ Arrest by CBI

The West Bengal elections are done and dusted, but the battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is far from over. In fact, the tussle seems to have entered a new phase. Barely a few days after Mamata Banerjee began her third term as the Chief Minister of West Bengal, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested senior TMC leaders Firhad Hakim, Sovan Chatterjee, Subrata Mukherjee and Madan Mitra on Monday, 17 May. Among them, Hakim and Mukherjee are senior ministers in Mamata Banerjee's Cabinet.

The arrests were made in connection with the Narada sting case. Soon after the arrests, CM Banerjee reached the CBI office at Kolkata's Nizam Palace and challenge the agency to arrest her as well. She protested outside the building for a few hours.