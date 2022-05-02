CBI Files Fresh Case Against Mehul Choksi For Defrauding IFCI of Rs 22 Crore

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday, 2 May, said that it has lodged a new case against fugitive Mehul Choksi and his company Gitanjali Gems for allegedly defrauding the Industrial Finance Corporation of India Ltd to the tune of Rs 22 crore between 2014-18.

After lodging the case, the CBI also conducted raids at eight premises of the accused valuers in Mumbai and Kolkata which led to the recovery of incriminating documents.