CBI Files Chargesheet Against 6 UP Cops in Kanpur Businessman Death Case

Based on the complaint of the businessman's wife, Meenakshi Gupta, an FIR was filed against the police officers allegedly involved in the purported murder. The six cops were also consequently suspended by the UP government after facing heat from Opposition leaders.

However, the police maintained that Gupta had died after a fall in the hotel room and it was an "accident."

In a statement, Gorakhpur SP Vipin Tada had said that the police had gone to the hotel to conduct a check for criminals as three suspects were staying in one of the rooms.

In October, a CCTV footage surfaced in which cops could be seen carrying Gupta downstairs from the hotel lobby.