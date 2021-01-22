CBI Case Against Cambridge Analytica Over Theft of Facebook Data

It said it had issued a notice to Cambridge Analytica "wherein the serious breach of propriety and misuse of data intended to profile and influence voting behaviour has been highlighted", adding in a statement that "breach of privacy cannot be tolerated".

The IT Ministry had also sought information from Facebook over the alleged breach of private user data on whether the personal data of Indian voters has been compromised by Cambridge Analytica. It also questioned if Facebook or agencies utilising the social media site’s data have previously been engaged by any entities to manipulate the Indian electoral process.

(With inputs from ANI and NDTV.)