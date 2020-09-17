Court Orders Case Against Arun Shourie Over Rajasthan Hotel Sale

A CBI court on Wednesday, 16 September, ordered the registration of a case against former Union Minister Arun Shourie and others over alleged corruption in the sale of a government-run hotel in 2002, the Hindustan Times reported.
The order by the court came as the CBI filed a closure report before it in the case citing lack of evidence.
The case pertains to the alleged loss of Rs 244 crore to the government by the sale of the hotel. The hotel – earlier run by the Indian Tourism Development Corporation – was sold to Bharat Hotels Limited, which now runs the Lalit group of hotels, in 2002.
The sale was a part of a disinvestment process by the government.
The CBI said that there wasn’t evidence to launch prosecution against the accused and filed a closure report to be presented before the court.
The other people accused in the case are Ashish Guha, then managing director of investment firm Lazard India Limited, Kantilal Karamsey Vikamsey, then head of valuation firm Kanti Karamsey & Co, and Jyotsna Suri, chairperson and managing director of Bharat Hotels Limited, according to HT.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Published: undefined