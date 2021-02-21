‘We Won’t Be Cowed Down’: Abhishek Banerjee on CBI Notice To Wife

After a CBI notice was served in the name of his wife, Rujira Banerjee, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, on Sunday, 21 February said that they are not the ones who would ever be cowed down.
Banerjee also, in a tweet, said that they have full faith in the law of the land, but “If they think they can use these ploys to intimidate us, they are mistaken.”
Officials from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reached the residence of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday, 21 February, with a notice for his wife Rujira Banerjee, to appear for questioning in the Coal Scam case.
Abhishek is the nephew of Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
The CBI team reached MP Abhishek Banerjee's 'Shantiniketan' residence in South Kolkata, at about 2pm to deliver the notice. However, the notice was not delivered and they left in 20 minutes, as neither Abhishek nor his wife were at home.
The CBI is looking to question Rujira on 21 February at their home, and has asked her to revert with a suitable time for the same.
The FIR, filed on 27 November 2020 also names Anup Majhi alias Lala, the alleged kingpin of the illegal coal trading racket in the Asansol-Ranigunj belt of West Bengal.
The agencies claimed that they found documents linking both Majhi and Mondal to an illegal coal empire worth Rs 20,000 crore.
The Trinamool Congress in a statement has blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party alleging that the party is not scared of BJP’s “new allies, CBI, and the ED”.
“So predictable. So desperate. All BJP allies have left them. So the only loyal allies are CBI and ED. We will fight it out. We are not scared. We believe people will give a befitting reply during voting,” said the Trinamool in a statement.
The CBI, in recent weeks, has raided multiple locations in connection with the coal pilferage scam in the state. CBI sources say that certain transactions from Rujira's bank account may have connections to the case.
On 19 February, a court in Kolkata summoned Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a defamation case filed by Abhishek Banerjee for comments made by the former at a rally in 2018. Shah or his representative have been asked to appear in court on 22 February.
Published: 21 Feb 2021,02:17 PM IST