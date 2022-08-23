CBI Arrests Seven More for Alleged Involvement in Birbhum Killings

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday, 23 August, said that they have arrested seven more people for their alleged involvement in the Birbhum district violence in West Bengal earlier this year.

Ten people, including women and children, were burnt to death on the night of 21 March when their houses in Bogtui village were fire-bombed by a mob in retaliation to the killing of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Bhadu Sheikh in a crude bomb attack that evening.