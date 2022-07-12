Car, Two-Wheeler Insurance: How Does 'As You Drive, How You Drive' Work?

Vehicle owners can now take advantage of their driving behaviour pattern, general upkeep of vehicles, vehicle usage pattern, among other things – to avail cheaper insurance policies for their cars or two-wheelers.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI), in their circular dated 5 July 2022, permitted insurance companies to offer add-on concepts – called “pay as you drive,” “pay how you drive” – as part of the motor insurance package.

What are the new policies? How do they affect you? Here’s everything you need to know.