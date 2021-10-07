Car in BJP MP Nayab Saini's Convoy Rams Into Protesters, 1 Injured: Farmers

One of the cars in a convoy of BJP leader Nayab Saini reportedly rammed his car into protesters in Ambala, on Thursday, 7 October. One farmer is also said to have sustained injuries.



According to NDTV, the injured farmer has been admitted to a government hospital in Naraingarh near Ambala, where the alleged incident took place.

Nayab Saini is a BJP Lok Sabha MP representing the Kurukshetra seat.

Meanwhile the police however has told The Quint that they are not aware of any farmer being hit by a car.