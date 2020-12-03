Cap on Domestic Flights Increased to 80% Of Pre-COVID Levels

Puri tweeted saying, "Domestic operations recommenced with 30K passengers on 25 May & have now touched a high of 2.52 lakhs on 30 Nov 2020. Ministry of Civil Aviation is now allowing domestic carriers to increase their operations from existing 70% to 80% of pre-COVID approved capacity."

The ministry had resumed scheduled domestic passenger services from 25 May and on 11 November had said that Indian domestic airlines can operate up to 70 percent of their pre-COVID domestic passenger flights due to the prevailing demand amid the coronavirus situation.