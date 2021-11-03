Can't Afford Laxity, Districts Must Find Methods To Increase Vaccination: PM

File photo of PM Narendra Modi.
(Photo Courtesy: BJP4India/ Twitter)
Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, 3 November, said that India can't afford to show laxity in its fight against COVID-19 and districts must find innovative methods to increase vaccination in their respective areas and reach people who haven't received their second dose, ANI reported.
"They say one must never underestimate disease and enemies. They have to be fought against till the very end. So, I would want that we should not bring even a slight laxity," Modi said during a virtual review meet with districts where COVID-19 vaccination needs to pick pace.
Modi said the country faced several challenges in this biggest pandemic in 100 years. "A significant thing in the nation's fight against Corona was that we found out new solutions, used innovative methods. You, too, will have to work more on innovative methods to increase vaccination in your areas," he added.
Modi added that districts also have to fight the challenge of 'rumour' and 'misconception among people'. "As we go ahead, perhaps we'll see these challenges in concentrated areas. A big solution is to make as many people aware as possible," he said.
He lauded the Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers for their hard work but also warned against taking the pandemic easy.
"Progress made so far is due to your hard work. Every member of administration, ASHA workers worked a lot, walked for miles & took vaccination to remote locations. But if we become lax after 1 Billion, a new crisis can come," he said.
"We all have vaccine-related experience of several months. We have learnt a lot of things. Even our ASHA workers have learnt how to fight an unknown enemy. You now have to go ahead by making a micro-strategy," he added.
Modi said that several states achieved the goal of administering 100% first dose of vaccine despite facing challenges. "You'll have to remember that the states that have achieved the goal of administering 100% first dose of the vaccine also faced different challenges in many areas. There were challenges of geographical situation, resources but these districts overcame those challenges to go ahead," he said.
(With inputs from ANI.)
