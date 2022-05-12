Cannot Draw Arbitrary 'Lakshman Rekha': Chidambaram on Law Min's Sedition Remark

Reacting to Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's 'Lakshman Rekha' remark on the Sedition Law, Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday, 12 May stressed that the central minister had no authority to draw any "arbitrary Lakshman Rekha".

A day before, Rijiju had said that while the Centre respects the court and its independence, "there's a 'Lakshman Rekha' that must be respected by all organs of the state in letter and spirit."

This came after the Supreme Court on Wednesday said that "it would be appropriate to put the provision on abeyance" as the Centre re-examines the colonial-era law, adding that those already booked under Section 124A can approach the courts for bail.

The court also urged the central and state governments to refrain from registering any FIR invoking Section 124A.