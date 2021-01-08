‘Can’t Interfere In Life Of Adults Living Together’: Allahabad HC

"The court has repeatedly held that where the two individuals having attained the age of majority, are living together, nobody is entitled to interfere in their peaceful life," said a single bench of Justice Saral Srivastava, reported Live Law.

In this specific case, a Hindu woman had submitted before the court that she wanted to embrace Islam and had willfully converted. After the conversion, the woman said that she solemnised her marriage with her Muslim husband.

The couple further said that they are adults and were living together on their own free will.

After the submissions, Justice Srivastava ordered the Superintendent of Police, Bijnor to provide protection to the couple and also ordered the husband to deposit three lakh rupees in favour of his wife.

The next date of hearing in the case has been fixed for 8 February.

(With inputs from Live Law)