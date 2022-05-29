Canada-Based Gangster Takes Responsibility for Sidhu Moose Wala’s Murder: Report

Canada based gangster Goldy Brar has taken responsibility for the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.
(Photo: The Quint)
Moments after the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala on Sunday, 29 May, Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh, alias Goldy Brar, has taken responsibility for the killing, as per media reports.
A close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Brar said his module in Punjab carried out the attack on Moose Wala.
(This is a developing story and will be updated.)
