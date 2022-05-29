Canada-Based Gangster Takes Responsibility for Sidhu Moose Wala’s Murder: Report

A close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Brar said his module in Punjab carried out the attack.
The Quint
India
Updated:

Canada based gangster Goldy Brar has taken responsibility for the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Canada based gangster Goldy Brar has taken responsibility for the murder of Punjabi singer <a href="https://www.thequint.com/news/india/punjabi-singer-congress-sidhu-moose-wala-shot-at-punjab-mansa">Sidhu Moose Wala</a>.</p></div>

Moments after the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala on Sunday, 29 May, Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh, alias Goldy Brar, has taken responsibility for the killing, as per media reports.

A close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Brar said his module in Punjab carried out the attack on Moose Wala.

Brar was the main conspirator of the killing of youth Congress leader, Gurlal Singh Pehalwan, in Faridkot in February 2021. An open-ended non-bailable arrest warrant was issued against the gangster by a Faridkot court in March 2021.

(This is a developing story and will be updated.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 29 May 2022,08:27 PM IST
SCROLL FOR NEXT