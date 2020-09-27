Can Reach Bengaluru Airport Within 10 Minutes on Hyperloop: Study

MoU comes as the KIAL is undergoing a multi-crore expansion with the second terminal likely to be ready by 2024. The News Minute With speeds of up to 1,080 kmph, the Hyperloop could transport thousands of passengers per hour from the airport to the city center in under 10 minutes. | (Photo courtesy: The News Minute) India MoU comes as the KIAL is undergoing a multi-crore expansion with the second terminal likely to be ready by 2024.

In the future, you may be able to travel from many parts of Bengaluru to the Kempegowda International Airport, which is often over an hour’s drive, within 10 minutes. This, as US-based Virgin the Hyperloop, the Hyperloop technology leader, and Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), operator of the airport on Sunday, 27 September signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to conduct a feasibility study for a proposed Hyperloop corridor. The pre-feasibility study, which focuses on technical, economic and route feasibility, is expected to be completed in two phases of six months each. With speeds of up to 1,080 kmph, the Hyperloop could transport thousands of passengers per hour from the airport to the city center in under 10 minutes, according to the preliminary analysis.

“At BIAL, our vision is to make the Bengaluru Airport the new gateway to India by transforming it as a transportation hub. We are excited to take this landmark step which can catalyse the economic growth of the state of Karnataka and the region. Technological innovation is key to building and sustaining a world-class transportation hub, and this study is an important step forward. This mode of transportation offers enormous economic potential, connecting passengers at unprecedented speeds, with zero emissions,” Hari Marar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BIAL, said.

The MoU on Sunday was exchanged virtually between Sultan bin Sulayem, Chairman of Virgin the Hyperloop and DP World, and TM Vijay Bhaskar, Chief Secretary, Government of Karnataka and Chairman of the Board of Directors at BIAL in the presence of Kapil Mohan, Principal Secretary, Infrastructure Development Department, Government of Karnataka.

“We are honoured to partner with Bangalore International Airport Limited to explore ways in which the Hyperloop can become a part of the solution to tackle congestion and support economic growth in Bengaluru,” Sultan said. He added, “Beyond just the transit of passengers, airports are the crucial conduit for goods, especially time-sensitive deliveries. A Hyperloop-connected airport would dramatically improve the delivery of cargo and create an ultra-efficient supply chain.”

The MoU comes as the KIAL is undergoing a multi-crore expansion with the second terminal likely to be ready by 2024. BIAL aims to make the airport a transportation hub that connects people and places together through various modes of transport. In addition to its well-established road network, the airport will soon be connected with the suburban railway in a few weeks and have metro connectivity in another four years. “The Government of Karnataka has implemented several measures to improve the transport infrastructure of the State. The commissioning of a feasibility study for the Hyperloop connectivity from Bengaluru Airport is another major step towards building the infrastructure required to define mobility for the future, enabling the efficient movement of people,” said Vijay Bhaskar.

