CAG Kumbh Report: Discrepancies in UP Govt's Expenditure, Poor Waste Management

In its second report of 2021, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) underlined the inadequacies, including the faults in the utilisation of funds and poor waste management in the Uttar Pradesh government's organisation of 2019 Kumbh in Prayagraj.

As per a report by The Indian Express, a spokesperson for the UP government said that the concerned departments would look into the matters listed in the report and respond accordingly.