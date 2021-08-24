CAG Kumbh Report: Discrepancies in UP Govt's Expenditure, Poor Waste Management

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) underlined the inadequacies, including the faults in the utilisation of funds and poor waste management in the Uttar Pradesh government's organisation of 2019 Kumbh.
In its second report of 2021, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) underlined the inadequacies, including the faults in the utilisation of funds and poor waste management in the Uttar Pradesh government's organisation of 2019 Kumbh in Prayagraj.
As per a report by The Indian Express, a spokesperson for the UP government said that the concerned departments would look into the matters listed in the report and respond accordingly.
"Be it the Ram temple in Ayodhya or the Kumbh in Prayagraj, the BJP is not letting go of any chance to indulge in corruption. I want to ask Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the BJP to at least spare religion," AAP MP and Uttar Pradesh incharge Sanjay Singh said in a video statement.
He added in Hindi, "To give you an example: according to the audit, 32 tractors were brought by the UP government. However, the numbers registered actually belong to mopeds and scooters."
The report on general and social sector, which was tabled in the Assembly on Thursday, noted that the the issue of municipal solid waste (MSW) management was not effectively addressed, as the waste processing plant was not operative ahead of the event.
It stated:
This posed a 'serious health hazard', The Indian Express reported.
The report also noted that improper management of MWS "causes environmental pollution and is a source of infection and therefore, management of solid waste generated during Kumbh Mela was of utmost importance."
As per the news report, the government of UP replied that the scrapheap of waste was 16 km away from the site of the event and was not in the Banswar plant, arguing that it did not pose as a health hazard.
The CAG report also added that the state administration did not employ drone cameras it had procured for a cost of Rs 7.83 crore for the purpose of crowd management effectively.
To this, the UP government responded that it had procured three large and 10 small drones, however, the images captured by the smaller-sized drone cameras were not of sufficient quality.
The CAG observed in this regard, “The (UP government’s) reply was not tenable, as the replacement of the drone cameras did not take place during Kumbh Mela period," The Indian Express reported.
The report also highlighted that the funds used by the UP administration showed several irregularities, and noted that "in violation of Government of India guidelines for utilising State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for providing immediate relief to the victims of notified disasters, the State Government diverted 65.87 crore from SDRF for procurement of rescue equipment for Kumbh Mela which should have been met from budget provision of the State Government."
However, the KMA did not report the allotment and expenditure of funds by other departments, and therefore, "the holistic picture of the funds released and expenditure incurred for Kumbh Mela works was not ascertainable," the report stated.
Addressing the administration, the CAG recommended Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for procurement of goods and materials, as prescribed in present administrative frameworks and suggested the formation of regulations. It also added that funds should be released from a single budget head in order to keep a record of the sanctions and expenditure against the same, The Indian Express reported.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
