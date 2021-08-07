Kumbh Fake COVID Tests Case: ED Raids Homes of Officials Involved

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday, 6 August, searched the homes and offices of the top officials of five diagnostics firms for alleged money laundering, in relation to the fake COVID-19 testing case during the Kumbh Mela in Uttarakhand.

The ED had begun the investigation after the Uttarakhand Police filed a case in June.

The Uttarakhand government had given a contract to private labs for conducting rapid antigen and RT-PCR tests during the Kumbh Mela.