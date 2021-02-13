ByteDance to Sell TikTok India Operations to Rival Glance?

The company behind the popular short video sharing app Tiktok, ByteDance Ltd, is considering a sale of its India operations to rival platform owner Glance, according to Bloomberg News.

TikTok was one of several Chinese apps banned by the Indian government in June 2020, following tensions at the Indo-Chinese border in Ladakh. The talks appear to be driven by the Japanese Softbank conglomerate, which has shareholdings in Glance’s parent company InMobi Pte as well as ByteDance.

Bloomberg News reports that the Indian government will also need to provide a final seal of approval to any deal of this sort, owing to Centre’s expressed concerns on user data remaining within India. With China bringing in new rules on export of technology, even the Chinese authorities might be involved in any deal.