Bypolls to 56 Seats Across 12 States in Nov – Why They Are Crucial

Bypolls to 56 Assembly constituencies spread across 12 states, and one Lok Sabha seat in Bihar, will be held on 3 and 7 November, as per the Election Commission’s schedule announced earlier.

WHICH SEATS ARE SIGNIFICANT?

The most significant of the lot are the 28 constituencies going to polls in Madhya Pradesh, of which 25 fell vacant after sitting Congress MLAs submitted resignations – leading to the fall of Kamal Nath-led government. Three other seats fell vacant after the sitting MLAs passed away. The bypoll will decide whether the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government will stay in power. Eight seats in Gujarat and seven in Uttar Pradesh will also go to polls on 3 November.

WHAT'S THE SITUATION IN UP?

A total of 88 candidates will contest in the seven seats in UP, with the maximum number (18) of them contesting from Bulandshahr. Of the seven, six were held by the BJP in 2017. Opposition leaders SP’s Akhilesh Yadav, BSP supremo Mayawati and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are yet to hold a public rally, while UP CM Yogi Adityanath has been campaigning for his party.

WHAT ABOUT OTHER SEATS?

One seat each in Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Telangana, two each in Jharkhand, Karnataka, Nagaland will be voting in the bypolls. Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar, which fell vacant following the death of Baidyanath Prasad Mahto, will be the lone Lok Sabha seat in the bypoll.

WHEN ARE THE RESULTS?

The results will be declared for all the bypoll seats, along with the Bihar Assembly elections, on 10 November.