Rs 11-Crore Bypass Channel Project Washed Away by Ganga in Varanasi?

"Irrigation department came up with the dredging project, where a 45 meter wide channel on the bank opposite to the ghat was dug and linked to the river at the end. This is expected to ease down water pressure and will stop erosion at the ghats."
Deepak Agarwal, Varanasi Commissioner
Experts Had Flagged Concern
Environmentalists and river scientists had raised concerns over the move, claiming that it could lead to Ganga receding away from the Ghats due to sand and silt deposition.
"If you think you'll be able to ease pressure on the Ghats and ensure safety because of the channel, I don't think that is possible. Ganga will deluge the channel that has come up in sand. Secondly, the velocity of the river will decrease because of the channel which will lead to sand deposition on the ghat side. There is a fear that Ganga will start receding away from the ghats and shift towards east."
Further, Chairman, Mahamana Malviya Ganga Research Centre - BHU, BD Tripathi said, "If a canal has come up and that too in an area of sand deposition, the people behind the project should have thought about how long this channel will survive. It is not possible to plan a canal in sand deposition area because it will eventually submerge."
Moreover, river scientists believe the bypass channel will further deteriorate the health of river during summers.
"The situation will worsen during summer. The flow of water is already low during that time and will further reduce with a channel in place. In coming days, one might see the river drying up in front of Ghats as well, and if that situation comes, this will be unfortunate not only for the river but also for people who are dependent on it," Tripathi added.
Rejuvenation of Ganga, which was one of the flagship schemes of Modi government, is again on the receving end of criticism by the opposition.
"Has anyone ever been able to stop the flow of water? Water traces its own path. I dont understand which intellectual in BJP government gave this idea to waste public money? Did any environmentalist or river scientist give his opinion? Did the local administration and the state government take any opinion? They didn't take anyone's opinion. Their only motive is to loot the public money, fill their coffers and the use the money for elections."
Manoj Rai Dhoopchandi, Samajwadi party leader
Former Congress MLA, Ajay Rai said, "The tampering of river Ganga is hurting the religious sentiments of the residents of Kashi. This will adversely affect the ghats, the culture and the tradition of the city.