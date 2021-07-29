Activists Oppose Uttarakhand Hydropower Projects, Get Fined By High Court, Why?!

On July 14, the Uttarakhand High Court dismissed a public interest litigation plea seeking revocation of environmental clearances given to certain hydropower projects in Uttarakhand. The plea had argued that after the devastating floods in the region in February 2021, these environmental clearances had become redundant.
It is not just the dismissal of the petition that irked the environment activists who moved the petition, but also the manner in which it was 'thrown out' by the court. In addition to dismissing the petition, the court slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on the petitioners just for approaching the court with their concerns.
The high court's order had more fury than factual analysis. Atul Sati, one of the 5 petitioners, told The Quint that the court did not even bother to test the veracity of the claims raised by the petitioners, or accord them a patient hearing before reaching its conclusion.
The five petitioners - Sangram Singh, Sohan Singh, Bhawan Rana, Atul Sati, and Kamal Raturi - are residents of Raini and Joshimath villages in Chamoli district. The area has for long been affected by ecological imbalances, which the petitioners claim, are due to the hydropower projects being developed there.
In February 2007, the people of Raini and Joshimath faced the worst wrath of the flooding of Rishi-Ganga and Dhauli-Ganga basin. What is called by many as 'Chamoli disaster', the floods took lives of at least 200 people and displaced many more.
Therefore, the petitioners moved the high court seeking judicial intervention in the matter. They asked for revocation of environmental clearances given to the Tapovan-Vishnugad and the Rishi Ganga Hydro Projects and adequate compensation for families who lost their loved ones in the floods.
The petitioners also stated in their plea that NTPC and Rishi Ganga Hydro Project Pvt Ltd should be blacklisted and held liable for criminal negligence for continuing their 'harmful and unscientific' construction.
The petitioners believe that the high court had a constitutional duty to pass judgment on the facts of the case and not the character of those who filed the case.
It doesn't matter whether the person who moved the petition is a social activist, political leader, or a common man, the court should base its judgment on the merits of the case.
The petitioners are particularly taken aback by the doubts cast by the court on their integrity and activism. The told The Quint that despite giving proof of their identity and work on affidavit, the court refused to them as activists or 'bonafide petitioners'.
The petitioners believe that the court completely negated their decades of activism, which includes petitions before the same court. The court also called them 'puppets' being controlled by some mystery person, a very grave charge, without mentioning who this person may be.
Although the petitioners say they feel insulted and betrayed, they remain committed to keep fight for the ecological restoration of Raini village. They told The Quint that they derive their strength from the resilience of the hundreds of villagers themselves.
Inspired by these women, who Mr Sati says 'stand like a wall of support', the petitioners have decided to take their fight to the next level.
Raini villagers have now moved the Supreme Court
Mr Sati believes that a court's order can't make them stop years of struggle. There's so much more that needs to be done, and he told The Quint that he won't stop till justice is achieved.
