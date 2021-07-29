Activists Oppose Uttarakhand Hydropower Projects, Get Fined By High Court, Why?!

On July 14, the Uttarakhand High Court dismissed a public interest litigation plea seeking revocation of environmental clearances given to certain hydropower projects in Uttarakhand. The plea had argued that after the devastating floods in the region in February 2021, these environmental clearances had become redundant.

It is not just the dismissal of the petition that irked the environment activists who moved the petition, but also the manner in which it was 'thrown out' by the court. In addition to dismissing the petition, the court slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on the petitioners just for approaching the court with their concerns.