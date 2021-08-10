Ashok Gehlot Slams Modi Govt on Sabarmati Ashram Redevelopment Project

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday, 9 August, opposed the joint plan of central government and Gujarat government to redevelop Sabarmati Ashram of Mahatma Gandhi in Ahmedabad for Rs 1,200 crore, and called it "a disrespect for our father of the Nation".

Adding that the Gujarat government's decision to construct a museum by "demolishing" the ashram is shocking and uncalled for, Gehlot noted that Mahatma Gandhi had spent 13 years of his life at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad from 1917 to 1930.