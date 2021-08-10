Ashok Gehlot Slams Modi Govt on Sabarmati Ashram Redevelopment Project

Image used for representational purposes.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday, 9 August, opposed the joint plan of central government and Gujarat government to redevelop Sabarmati Ashram of Mahatma Gandhi in Ahmedabad for Rs 1,200 crore, and called it "a disrespect for our father of the Nation".
Adding that the Gujarat government's decision to construct a museum by "demolishing" the ashram is shocking and uncalled for, Gehlot noted that Mahatma Gandhi had spent 13 years of his life at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad from 1917 to 1930.
The Gujarat government has proposed to redevelop Sabarmati Ashram under the Rs 1,200 crore 'Gandhi Ashram Memorial and Precinct Development Project'.
"The decision of the Gujarat government to make a museum by demolishing Sabarmati Ashram is shocking and uncalled for," Gehlot said in a statement posted on Twitter.
Gehlot demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “must intervene and reconsider the decision and protect the historical ashram".
The chief minister further said, "Destroying the sanity and dignity of the ashram is a disrespect to the father of the nation. It seems that the decision is driven by a political motive to change everything that is related to Gandhi ji."
Signatories of the statement titled as, 'Prevent Government takeover of Gandhian Institutions’, included, president of Gujarat Sahitya Parishad and noted writer Prakash N Shah, writer and cultural activist G N Devy, filmmaker Anand Patvardhan, writer Ram Punyani, historian Rajmohan Gandhi, writer Nayantara Sahgal, historian Ramchandra Guha, retired High Court judge A P Shah, former IAS and social activist Aruna Roy, artist and poet Gulam Mohammed Sheikh, among several others, Indian Express reported.
The statement added that if the project is implemented, then the most authentic monument of Gandhi and India’s freedom struggle will be lost forever to “vanity and commercialisation”.
