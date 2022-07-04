16 Dead As School Bus Falls Into Gorge in Kullu, PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia

As many as 16 people, including some school children, have been killed as a private bus fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district.
(Photo: Twitter/ Vikas Singh Sai)
As many as 16 people, including some school children, died as a private bus fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Monday morning at around 8 am, 4 July.
The bus rolled off a cliff in the Jangla area of Sainj valley on Neoli-Shansher road of Kullu district. The injured are being shifted to local hospitals, and teams from Kullu have been moved to spot, Deputy Commissioner Kullu Ashutosh Garg was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
At least 40 students were in the bus when the accident took place, the officials said. Rescue operations are underway at the site.
Meanwhile, speaking on the accident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet, "The bus accident in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh is heart-rending. In this tragic hour my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected."
He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the kin of the deceased.
Himachal Chief Minister Jairam Thakur also tweeted his condolences to the families of the bereaved in a tweet.
President Ram Nath Kovind took to Twitter to say that he was "distressed to know about the incident". He went on to offer his "deepest condolences to the bereaved families."
Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar extended his sympathy to the victim's families. "I am deeply saddened by the news," he tweeted in Hindi.
BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda too tweeted about the "heart-wrenching news" in Hindi.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that he was saddened "by the loss of so many precious lives in the tragic bus accident." He added that he was praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.
