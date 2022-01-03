'Bulli Bai Came Post Narsinghanand Campaign': Hyderabad Muslim Woman Alerts Cops

For Khalida Parveen, a 67-year-old Muslim woman and activist from Hyderabad, Bulli Bai app featuring her name, Twitter handle, and photograph did not come as a surprise.

"They targeted vocal Muslim women. It is not a coincidence that my name figured in the list a day after I campaigned on Twitter for the arrest of Narsinghanand," she said.

Parveen and Ayesha Minhaz, a Hyderabad-based journalist and Muslim woman, are expected to file complaints against the app and its users with the city police's Cybercrimes Wing on Monday, 3 January.

Parveen had campaigned against Narsinghanand Saraswati, a self-styled godman, who had made incendiary speeches against Muslims in a conclave organised by the Hindu right-wing in Haridwar, between 17 and 19 December 2021.