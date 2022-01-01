'When Will Action Be Taken', Muslim Women Ask After 'Sulli Deals' 2.0 Surfaces

Nearly months after two FIRs were filed by the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh Police in the 'Sulli Deals' controversy – where photos of Muslim women were misused – no concrete action has been taken against the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, on 1 January, in a repeat of the incident, hundreds of women woke up to their photos being misused, by a replica GitHub app called 'Bulli Bai.' The app showed a person's photo as the 'Bulli Bai of the day.'