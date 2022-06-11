Seven Injured as Building Partially Collapses in Navi Mumbai, Rescue Op Underway

Image for representation.
A part of building collapsed in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, 11 June, injuring at least seven people, reports suggest.
"Seven people have been shifted to hospital after a slab of the sixth floor of a building collapsed to the ground floor in Navi Mumbai. Rescue operation is underway," Abhijit Bangar, Commissioner, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation told news agency ANI.
The ceiling slab on the sixth floor of a building in Jimmy Park society in Sector 17, Nerul, collapsed while some drilling work was in progress, tearing through the lower floors, according to a Times of India report.
"The said society was served with a notice under section 264 of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act on May 18, wherein it was advised to get the structural audit done," Bangar told TOI.
"As the residents are claiming that the ceiling slab collapse was due to the drilling work going on in the sixth-floor apartment, it will be probed. Also, even the building structure might be faulty due to which even by drilling work, multiple ceiling slabs have collapsed," he added.
This comes three days after a 40-year old man died and 18 others sustained minor injuries due to a structure collapsing in Bandra's Shastri Nagar in Mumbai.
(With inputs from ANI and The Times of India)
