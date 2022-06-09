Mumbai: 1 Dead, 18 Injured After Building Collapses in Bandra; Rescue Ops On

Image used for representational purposes.
A 40-year old man and 18 others sustained minor injuries after a G+2 structure in Bandra's Shastri Nagar in Mumbai collapsed on the night of Wednesday, 8 June.
Those injured were moved to the Bhabha Hospital.
"A total of 19 people were admitted out of which one was brought dead, 17 injured have been discharged and one is still admitted," news agency ANI quoted Assistant Medical Officer Dr Purva as saying.
Fire department personnel, Mumbai police, and ward staff of BMC rushed to the spot after learning about the incident.
Officials have indicated that some people are still believed to be under the debris.
