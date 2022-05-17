Mundka Fire: Building Owner Manish Lakra, 2 Others Sent to 1-Day Police Custody

Subsequently, a police team was constituted, which tracked down his locations and Lakra was arrested from Ghevra Mod in west Delhi, which is near the Haryana-Delhi border, on 15 May.

During preliminary enquiry, it was revealed that Lakra was present at his residence on the top floor at the time of the incident.

"When the fire broke out, Lakra was at his residence on the top floor and when he sensed that smoke was coming from the floors below, he immediately left everything and rushed out of the building with his wife, mother and two kids," DCP Sameer Sharma said.

Lakra had switched off and destroyed his mobile phone so that he could not be located. "However, we pressurised his friends and family members which ultimately led to the revelation of his location," the DCP said.

"When we arrested him, he was trying to flee to Haridwar," the police officer said, adding, he had also collected money from one of his friends while he was absconding.